Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Appian worth $94,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN opened at $91.98 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $62.29 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.