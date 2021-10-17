Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,751 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 592,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Wingstop worth $93,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.82 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 180.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

