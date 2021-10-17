Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $97,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

