Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,643 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Q2 worth $94,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.