Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $99,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.03.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

