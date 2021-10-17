Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Smartsheet worth $99,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.86. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,363 shares of company stock worth $20,472,348. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.