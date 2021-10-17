Geode Capital Management LLC Has $101.82 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Royal Gold worth $101,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.