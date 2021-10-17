Geode Capital Management LLC Has $103.96 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of UFP Industries worth $103,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $75.16 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

