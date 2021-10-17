Geode Capital Management LLC Has $108.60 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of ShockWave Medical worth $108,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 33.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

SWAV stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,991.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,199. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

