Geode Capital Management LLC Has $108.82 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $108,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $121.24 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

