Geode Capital Management LLC Has $109.21 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Perrigo worth $109,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

