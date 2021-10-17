Geode Capital Management LLC Has $92.90 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Encompass Health worth $92,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NYSE EHC opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

