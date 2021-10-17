Geode Capital Management LLC Has $93.57 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $93,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after acquiring an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

