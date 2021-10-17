Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.10 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of RenaissanceRe worth $94,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after buying an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

