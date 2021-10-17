Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.55 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of ManpowerGroup worth $94,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

