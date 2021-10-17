Geode Capital Management LLC Has $96.59 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nevro worth $96,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after buying an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Nevro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $116.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

