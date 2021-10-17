Geode Capital Management LLC Has $98.08 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Helen of Troy worth $98,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,060,000 after purchasing an additional 186,446 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HELE opened at $225.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

