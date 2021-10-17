Geode Capital Management LLC Has $98.44 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of CACI International worth $98,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.29.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $281.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $285.22.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

