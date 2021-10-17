Geode Capital Management LLC Has $98.90 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Nexstar Media Group worth $98,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

