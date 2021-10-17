Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Agree Realty worth $101,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

ADC stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

