Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Select Medical worth $94,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Select Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Select Medical by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Select Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:SEM opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

