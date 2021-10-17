Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Casey’s General Stores worth $93,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $226,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.43 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

