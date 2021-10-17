Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,886 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of US Foods worth $101,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

USFD opened at $37.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -377.26 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

