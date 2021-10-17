Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $94.30 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,431,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $219,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $423,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.