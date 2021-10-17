Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,082 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Sonoco Products worth $95,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

