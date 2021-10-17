Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 376,787 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Valley National Bancorp worth $102,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $6,942,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,106,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

