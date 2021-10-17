Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,855 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,829,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Capri worth $104,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,868 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,579,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

