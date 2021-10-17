Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of American Campus Communities worth $94,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

