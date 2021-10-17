Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Selective Insurance Group worth $98,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

