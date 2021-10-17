Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Beyond Meat worth $103,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

