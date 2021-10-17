Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Voya Financial worth $95,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 226,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

