Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Synaptics worth $105,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after buying an additional 348,222 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

