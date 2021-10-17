Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,978 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.87% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $93,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

