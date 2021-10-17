Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

