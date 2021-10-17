Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.90% of Gladstone Commercial worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.74 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

