Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 30.4% in September

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.01. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Glen Burnie Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

