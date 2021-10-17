GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0633 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $18,981.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,206.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.47 or 0.06233216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.86 or 0.00298775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.14 or 0.00992090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.91 or 0.00422639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00308991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00276205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004687 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

