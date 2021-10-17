GoChain Hits Market Cap of $39.59 Million (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 2% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $39.59 million and $853,813.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000132 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,151,063,301 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,188,315 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

