GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $904,733.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.16 or 0.00299249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 83.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

