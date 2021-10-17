Golden Goose Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $463,045.11 and $112,458.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

