Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Golden Independence Mining stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,501. Golden Independence Mining has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.12.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

