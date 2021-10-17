Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Golden Independence Mining stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,501. Golden Independence Mining has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.12.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
