GoNetwork One Day Volume Reaches $61,850.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 77.2% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $200,956.66 and approximately $61,850.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,182.63 or 1.00138706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.99 or 0.00742384 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001634 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004282 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

