Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $713,847.50 and approximately $77,343.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00206300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

