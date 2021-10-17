Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GSEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,017. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.