Governor DAO Price Up 11.5% This Week (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $15,163.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,811.55 or 0.99723845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.73 or 0.06199953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025472 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

