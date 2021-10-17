GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GPTGF opened at $3.45 on Friday. GPT Group has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

