Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $304,159.00 and $32,052.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00424899 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 646.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.