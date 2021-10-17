Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Graham worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 1,922.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at $8,161,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Graham by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Graham by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $572.65 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $376.20 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $600.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

