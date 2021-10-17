Gravity Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $71,657.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

