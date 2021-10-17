GravityCoin One Day Volume Reaches $35.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,471.81 and approximately $35.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,464,319 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

